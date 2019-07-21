Arming civilians a dangerous trend: Mehbooba

July 21, 2019 |

PDP condemns registration of FIR against former legislator

Condemning registration of a frivolous case against party leaders including a former legislator, Peoples Democratic Party Chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday flayed center and state for its plans to arm civilians in sensitive Chenab Valley saying that such attempt will set a dangerous trend.

“Reports about administration trying to arm civilians under the garb of creating Village Defence Committees in Chenab Valley are disturbing and alarming especially at the time when the government has to be inclusive to avoid further alienation of youth across the state,” Mufti said in a statement here today.

She said that the similar experiments of arming civilians under anti-militancy grid in nineties led to the complete chaos and the wounds inflicted upon the general masses due to such move are still fresh. “In communally sensitive areas like Chenab Valley the plans are fraught with only dangerous consequences”, she said adding, “The union government recently had planned to windup all such defence committees but suddenly taking a U – Turn not only such committees are being strengthened but even fresh arms being were issued, that took to the people with a particular political ideology”.

The PDP president further condemned registration of a false and frivolous FIR against the party leaders including its former legislator and senior leader Firdous Tak and Youth District President Kishtwar Wasil Doolwal for seeking immediate roll back of such plans. “The party leaders have represented the sentiments and aspirations of the people but it seems that the local administration was working under pressure from a particular political organisation. The registration of the case only speaks about the sorry state of affairs in Chenab Valley.” “Registration of case seems to be a step taken under political compulsions and it should be rectified”, she said while demanding immediate withdrawal of the case.



