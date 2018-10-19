Armed struggle only solution to Kashmir dispute: Salahuddin

Srinagar:
Chairman United Jihad Council (UJC) and Hizb ul-Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin on Thursday said that armed struggle has become “inevitable” to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people.
“The last 71 years are a witness that India was never interested in resolving the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner. Now, the whole nation has realized the inevitability of the armed struggle,” Syed Salahuddin, according to a statement issued to GNS said while addressing a high-level meeting of UJC.
Salahuddin, who is also the chairman of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, said, “the freedom movement of Jammu Kashmir was peaceful till 1990. History is the witness that the military might be employed to crush this struggle with the message that there is no peaceful way to resolve the Kashmir issue.”
“Keeping in view all this, every soul of Kashmir realized that the armed struggle is the only way to break the arrogance of India,” he said, adding, “This is the reason why Burhan Wani and thousands of young and educated youth wish to join this struggle.”
“Like Manan Wani and Prof Muhammad Rafi Bhat, Maqbool Bhat, Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Ali Muhammad Dar, Masood Tantray and Shams-ul-Haq, a huge number of people became a part of this struggle and aided it not only with the gun but also through the pen. This movement now needs educated people more than ever as highly-educated people and those with intellect can foil the nefarious designs of India,” he said, as per the statement.” Salahuddin also appealed to the Government of Pakistan to intensify its diplomatic efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue and the need for its resolution across the world.
He also rued the lack of action following the UN Human Rights Commission report which highlighted the rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.