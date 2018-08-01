Armed Gunmen Decamp with Five Lac Rupees in Kulgam

Shafat MirKulgam
Suspected Militants on Wednesday afternoon decamped with cash of five lac and forty eight thousand rupees from State Bank of India at Qaimoh branch in Kulgam district.
As per an eyewitness, three armed assailants, one of whom was carrying a pistol while the other two had automatic AK-47 rifles, barged inside the bank branch and held the customers hostage.
A brief video, captured by surveillance cameras inside the branch has also been captured, which was instantly shared on social media networking sites. In this video, the gunmen can be seen herding customers on one side, while beating one of them.
A police official while confirming the incident said that the militants managed to decamp with around 5.48 lac rupees before fleeing from the spot.
The militants also fired few gunshots outside the branch before fleeing in a parked car. Investigations have been launched in this incident, he added.