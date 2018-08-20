Armed forces’ conduct

Two news reports on Army’s conduct in two different south Kashmir villages published in Rising Kashmir on Sunday, August 19, describe how things have gone from bad to worse in the most volatile areas of Kashmir. The reports titled “Army goes ‘berserk’ in Kulgam’s Bhan village” and “Woman, who slipped into coma in Army raid, dies” were among the most read news on the official website of this newspaper. Even cursory inquiry reveals that reports on armed forces actions in Kashmir have large readership in Kashmir owing to the sensitivity and the concerns that are shared by a large segment of the state population. In the second mentioned report, Jana Begum, aged 48, of Arabal village in Pulwama, collapsed after seeing army men climb a wall and enter the courtyard (as narrated by the husband of the deceased woman). Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia, however, refuted the allegation and said that the army did not enter into any house on that day. In the first mentioned report, Army personnel in Kulgam district’s Bhan village harassed people, ransacked houses and caused damage to properties. The locals said that the army’s conduct triggered protests in the two villages Bhan and Ashmuji. On this one too the defence spokesman said “our men didn’t indulge in any kind of ransacking or beating of people in Bhan locality and all the accusations are completely baseless.” Whenever any report or news has south Kashmir and armed forces in it, the content is on expected lines. The allegations on army’s conduct, particularly in south Kashmir, cannot be concealed by drawing curtains on the sporadic episodes that are reported from the region. While for the government, elected or otherwise, it has become customary to make the ‘exercise maximum restraint’ calls, the sensitivities need not be underrated. Rarely do the armed forces call for an investigation/inquiry and almost never is anyone indicted or charged with misconduct. In the last few years even the number of investigations or probes has apparently come down. Have the armed forces been patronized further to deal with the situations with iron hands and care least about the operating procedures? Certainly the pressure applied by the governments earlier acted as a check and balance system, as means to make armed forces accountable in the state, in Kashmir where reports about human rights violations have also been reaching many foreign offices. The gun-wielding need to be leashed.