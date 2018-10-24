Arise Hyundai unveils All New Santro

Rising Kashmir News
Arise Hyundai Tuesday launched much awaited “The All New Santro” - India’s favourite family Car with modern stylish tall boy design.
Arise Hyundai is the first dealer to launch the car immediately after its world premium held in New Delhi.
The launch was done at its head office Tengpora, bypass, Srinagar.
The unveiling was done by Sajad Beigh, Omar Beigh and Altaf Beigh (Managing Directors Arise Hyundai) in presence of Owais Bhatt (General Manager Arise Hyundai).
The All New Santro is based on the six key pillars – modern stylish tallboy design, comfortable and premium cabin, new age technology, customer centric safety, all round performance and complete peace of mind, to become a game changer and benchmark product in the auto industry.
Speaking at the Launch, Sajad Beigh Managing Director Arise Hyundai said, “Santro created history with its numerous segment-first innovations and became the Complete Family Car for millions of Indians. The Santro is an iconic and legendary brand in India that has won the hearts of millions of customer for the least two decades. The all new Santro is developed to meet the needs of Families with a focus to create a “Masterpiece Product” offering customers a great ownership experience.”
Hyundai Santro prices start at Rs. 3.90 lakh for petrol and goes up to Rs. 5.47 lakh. Hyundai Santro is available in 9 variants. Arise Hyundai booked 250 cars on Spot.