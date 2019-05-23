Arise Hyundai launches SUV Venue

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arise Hyundai, a Hyundai Dealer, Wednesday launched India’s first fully Connected Suv – Hyundai Venue. The Hyundai venue has been designed to offer solid road presence, refreshing driving experience and seamless connectivity with Hyundai Blue Link.

Shabir Ahmad Cluster Head JK Bank Srinagar and Rafiq Ahmad Shah Branch Manager BP Batamaloo unveiled the car In presence of Directors of Sheyrub Agencies Mohammad Sidiq Beigh, Mohammad Ismaiel Beigh, Managing Directors of Arise Hyundai Sajad Beigh, Omar Ismaiel, Altaf Hussain Beigh and General Manger Arise Hyundai Owais Bhatt.

Speaking at the launch, Sajad Beigh said they are delighted with the Launch of Hyundai Venue in Srinagar.

“Venue will be India’s First fully Connected SUV equipped with Hyundai's global Blue Link Connected Technology. Equipped with many first and best in segment with connectivity features, Hyundai VENUE will become a personal sanctuary for their customers. We are sure Hyundai VENUE will create a new benchmark in the segment and demonstrate Hyundai’s unwavering promise of offering the highest quality and feature rich products to the customers.”