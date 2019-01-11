Aripal villages reel under darkness

Appeal PDD to follow schedule
Javid SofiTral, Jan 10:
Around a dozen of villages in Aripal, Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district reel under darkness from the last couple of days.
Residents from Syedabad, Wagad, Dharmgund, Aripal, Satoora, Nargistan, Darganie Gund, Lam, Gutroo, Gadpora, Hajan and surrounding villages informed RK that they were receiving electricity as per the schedule of PDD.
"For past one week we have been subjected to frequent outages of long hours," the residents said, adding that they hardly receive electricity for a full hour during 24 hours.
Tahseen Ahmad, a local resident said that after every five minutes they are being subjected to long outages. "Unavailability of electricity has made our life miserable to combat the freezing cold," he said.
The residents appealed authorities of the Power Development Department to provide them electricity as per the schedule.
Executive engineer, Awantipora, said that the issue comes under executive engineer STD (Sub Transmission Division) Pulwama. "I will bring the issue in his notice," he said.
Executive engineer, STD, Pulwama, Ferooz Ahmad said that outages in these areas result due to heavy load. He assured to seek to redress the issue.