Ari Koal in Brane dying silent death as locals, SMC, LAWDA trade blames

‘People dump household waste into canal which eventually reaches Dal Lake’
Zenaira BakhshAugust, 15:
The excessive pollution caused by various sources and the negligence of concerned authorities has led to the silent death of Ari Koal, a canal near Baba Gulidin Sahib Shrine, Brane Nishat.
While people are blaming the government for showing a cold shoulder towards the issue, the authorities have accused people of polluting the canal ruthlessly.
“This canal receives water from glaciers around Astaan Pora and eventually the water gets collected in Dal Lake. This canal is extremely polluted and no one really looks into this matter. Srinagar Municipal Corporation was supposed to take care of this issue but they never really worked on it,” said Naveed, a resident of Brane.
He added that due to dumping of extreme garbage into the canal it has become home for stray dogs and insects of various types which is a continuous source of nuisance for the locals of the area.
The foul smell caused by the dumped waste has been affecting the health of people residing around the canal, making it difficult for them to even breathe properly.
“The garbage including polythene etc is thrown into this canal by people. No one stops them from dumping garbage in this water body. Over the period of time the garbage in this canal has developed foul smell and attracts mosquitoes which are potential carriers of many diseases,” said Afroza (name changed), a local resident.
She said earlier the water of this canal used to be so clean that it was directly used for drinking purposes and for washing clothes but now even passing by this canal has become a suffocating experience for people.
Abdul Satar, another resident said, “Sometime ago the canal was fenced to prevent people from dumping the garbage but they (people) started throwing polythene through these fences, thus blocking the fencing as well.”
He added that the mud and silt coming along the flowing water gets stuck in the fencing as polythene gets trapped in it which in turn adds up to the problem.
Mushtaq Ahmed, Ward Officer Srinagar Municipal Committee (SMC) said, “We have received complaints regarding this matter from people and we immediately started working on it. We provided them the services but the people themselves do not stop themselves from throwing polythene and other waste material into this canal. We go there almost every week to get the canal cleaned.”
He added that the people of this area have constructed bathrooms and pipelines around this canal due to which waste material directly reaches into the canal. “Also the tree branches are thrown into the canal which greatly chokes it. SMC lacks the appropriate system to keep a check on this. It is the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) that needs to take care of it,” he added.
Meanwhile, Tariq Ahmed, Public Relations Officer, LAWDA said, “The people living around this area take advantage of the crisis and as soon as there is any strike or curfew people start illegal construction around the canal. We haven’t received any complaints till now but we will make sure to look into the matter and take possible action as soon as possible.”