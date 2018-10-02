Are we violent towards women?

Sheikh Shabir
Although discrimination and violence against women happens everywhere, Jammu and Kashmir seems to lead in the offence. Violence- inside or outside home against women - has become a routine in the state. Perhaps, we are just short of legalizing it!
The state government revealed this year a data which showed a drastic rise of violence against women. The violence includes abuse, molestation, and domestic violence, harassment- in one or the other way inside or outside their homes.
In the legislative assembly, it was revealed that more than 4714 cases of crime were registered in the state during 2017.
Some legal measures are in place to deter the violence and even some organizations are working against it. But the perpetrators see no shame in doing violence against women. They are abducted and raped and murdered.
Recently, an 8- year- old girl of Kathua district was abducted, raped and killed. Moreover, women are burnt alive by the in-laws, are hanged on one or the other excuse. Beating or killing for dowry is not uncommon in the state.
Wife beating has become a common form of domestic violence. Recently at a neighbouring village, I saw a man mercilessly beating and abusing his wife in public.
Acid attacks on women also happen in the state. Six such attacks have happened since 2010.
The cases of divorcing women has risen in the recent past. Thousands of cases are pending with courts.Granted that a divorce may be sought by a woman or a divorce may become the only way out of an unhappy marriage, but its rate has gone up.
In about 80 percent cases, the male partner divorces even if the issue is petty or he is responsible for the issue. A husband's extra marital relation is a major cause. As a result, a divorced woman suffers humiliation, discrimination and frustration.
Further, once a girl is married, she is subjected to abuse at in-laws. Many women are thrown out of the house along with their husbands and are forced to either live in rented houses or return to their parental homes. Their husbands are denied the property share for years together. In many cases, even toilets and bathrooms are denied.
Actually once married, a girl is expected by her in-laws to work tirelessly and silently like a servant. Her choices, likes and dislikes and wishes are given no importance even if they are legitimate. She cannot assert her rights and live at will.
Those women who toe the line, suffer in silence while those who do not are either thrown out of the house or put to abuse or death.
Agreed that as a daughter-in-law, a woman should not make illogical demands to her in-laws, but in most cases, her legal demands are ignored.
Yes, a few married women get respect and live happily. But in majority of cases, a daughter-in-law lands in trouble.
Additionally, there are political, social and economic inequalities that women find very difficult to remove. There is discrimination at work places; lack of opportunities in social, religious and political organizations.
The employed women are considered inferior or unfit for some tasks. For example, no lady teacher has been engaged as a tutor at the Government’s Winter Tutorial programme while in other departments or in private sector, ladies are working even in the harsh winter days.
We do had a woman as a chief Minister. Women become sports players, politicians, doctors, nurses, pilots and even mountain climbers. Still discrimination, in the name of concessions from many easier responsibilities, continues against them in many fields.
The rigid interpretation of sharia laws abuses women mentally, socially, economically and physically.
And unfortunately, if a female faces sexual harassment, she is blamed for it. Some people blame her dress and looks for luring the guilty to commit the offence against her.
No man is allowed to wear as he wishes and act as he pleases. There are morals of good behaviour for men as well. Blaming a victim is bankruptcy of good thinking.
There are women with no knowledge about their religious rights or about state laws. Most women fear to report abuse or ask for their rights. Many men violate religious teachings and under the influence of traditions, they control all aspects of a woman.
To end violence against women, we need to understand Sharia laws properly and legal rights of a woman so that the perpetrators of the anti- women crime can be punished.
Absolute male dominance should stop. New laws and gender policies be applied effectively and efficiently to end the gender violence.
We also need a change in attitudes and behaviour that tolerate violence against women. Men need to be taught to respect women.
Our educational institutions just pass on vague knowledge to students. The understanding of contents is hardly taught. Educational institutions should enable students to see what a proper behaviour towards women is. The religious institutions can play an effective role in preventing violence against women.
The government should take practical measures to end violence and discrimination against women. One step can be to punish the violators without fear and favour.
Two, counselling to both males and females can also help.
Three, women be given proper education to empower them to be brave.
Lastly, all of us need to contribute to end the anti-women violence and discrimination by considering women folk as humans and treating them with respect and sympathy.