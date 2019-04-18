Are we really educated?

April 18, 2019 | Saba Rashid

The residing area is known by the type of road that leads in, the type of people residing there and the most important is beauty of the place and the surrounding environment. Nothing can be more unhygienic and polluted than slums .This is what I knew since years. In the town of mountains, the fourth most populous towns of J&K-Baramulla, I reside in this area that is considered as the beautiful greenland with refreshing air. One cannot even think of polluting this area because most of educated persons reside here, be it doctors, engineers, advocates, Professors or Journalists. The beauty does not end here. Children are so groomed and disciplined, beautiful houses are built on either side of the road and people are so wealthy that only personal cars can be seen in the area. But Alas! At the same time they are so poor that they don't own dustbin at their homes.

It will be surprising to read that they have to drive to somewhat 500m from their homes to litter on the roadside. The main entrance of the area which has a big display board for visitors and guests has been made garbage dump site. How can anyone be friendly with neighbors when they are not friendly with the air they are breathing in? These so called educated families take the garbage off from their homes in non-biodegradable Polythene bags and throw it on the entrance of roadside. I wonder how an educated person who is well aware of the fact that litter affects the environment and health passes by that road breathing in the malodorous air caused by litter, 90% of which is plastic and polythene which renders their resistance to many natural processes of degradation and as a result are slow to degrade.

Our so called municipal committee pays the visit like tourists after the whole road gets covered with garbage and we merely get the space to walk through. They only take the garbage in their trash bins but couldn’t take the diseases and the foul smell caused by the litter. Now the question is why would people drop litter on roads? Dump the trash on sidewalks they have to walk themselves?

Every day we step over and around the slurry of this trash – dropped by others. Most of us pay no heed to the problem. It is understood somewhat that not all children are taught not to litter and that the child’s sense of responsibility is often under developed. But the sad part is that these are adults and not children who are doing this, and we call them role models for their children. And I am sure everyone of them who did it knows full well that throwing litter on roads or public place is irresponsible and reveals anti -social behavior. So why do it? These people are not just selfish, stupid, irresponsible, dirty, ignorant or whatever adjective you want to label them with. I have seen some caring parents do it. I have seen professionals do it. A reason perhaps can be the unavailability of trash bins, but I think the main reason is ignorance, laziness, and irresponsibility of people residing there.

It is wrong to assume that the litter simply goes away, as the materials that are used in packaging or as wrappers come back to the homes after travelling distances. People litter because they feel no sense of personal ownership for the area they spoil or we can say, they aren’t bothered or are too lazy to find a way to dispose of the waste. The more they litter the more it becomes the habit and the dirtier the community looks.

(Author is Lecturer)

