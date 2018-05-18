Are we fighting or backing it, asks Bijral

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former IGP and state BJP spokesperson S.S.Bijral on Thursday by granting amnesty to stonepelters and “now urging for unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan, the holy month, one wonders if we are fighting militancy or backing it”.
In a statement, Bijral said that observers of Kashmir know well that “militancy in valley is struggling to survive; even the masters across border are feeling well restrained by extra alert security forces on border”.
“I feel that demand from CM Mehbooba Mufti for observance of unilateral ceasefire by security forces during month of Ramadan is not situation supportive,” he added.
He said that the gun-culture was fading and prolonged protests were proving “counterproductive” besides “militant commanders are getting eliminated or caught with encouraging public support”. “The struggle of enemy across is losing ground in valley. He said the attack on school bus in Shopian inflicting head injury to class II Rehan Gosai and another of Rainbow International Educational Institute and fatal injury to 22 year old tourist from Chennai with stones pelted on tempo they were travelling points to flattening graph of militancy.”
In such a situation, he said, amnesty to 9000 stonepelters followed by unilateral ceasefire by forces respecting Ramadan month on request of CM Mehbooba Mufti “is like providing three decade old militancy a much needed breather”.
“I would persist with a heavy hand to the dying militancy, coupled with sincere and dedicated welfare oriented corruption free governance by political government. Security forces have done their job upholding the expectations, the political government has to work on other aspects concerning the state,” he added.