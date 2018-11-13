Are we educated or simply literate

Dr.Khursheed Ahmad Sofi
- F. Herbert has said that, “Education is the development of good moral character.”Education is a process of acquiring knowledge for the development of both the individual and the society. Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), the first Nobel Laureate of the Indian Sub-continent seriously thought about the relationship between education and development and considered education as a means of acquiring knowledge; rather related education with social and economic aspects.
He actively considered health, rural development, empowerment of women, environment etc to be closely related to education. Similarly, Gandhi’s concept of education is of quite significance in the contemporary situation.
According to his philosophy, true education stimulates the spiritual, intellectual and physical strength of the individual, which helps in cultivating the spirit of co-operation, tolerance, public spirit and a sense of responsibility. In simple words, education is to humanize the human beings in contrast to the literacy, which is about acquiring the skills and learning.
Although literacy and education are termed as same thing but the literacy has got indirect relation with education as education is about applying these skills and learning for the benefit of other people and the society as a whole.
Educated people should understand their responsibility towards the society and should be capable of bringing a real change in the society.
Education changes a person as a whole with the understanding of distinguishing between right and wrong, makes one a role model for others and after all a torch bearer to the whole society.
Education makes one to think beyond his self-interests, envision him about the distant future and inculcates in him a sense of empathy and a feeling of responsibility for the overall welfare of not only our present but the generations to come.
If that is the case, do we accept that we are really educated or simply literate? If we are, then there would never be a compromise with the dispensed responsibilities of a person whether as a teacher, a doctor, an engineer, an administrator and so on.
The social evils rampant nowadays like corruption would have been thrown away from the society, the common people would not have to fight for their rights, the victims of injustice would not have been striving for justice and common people would not have been fleeced by people holding chairs and the society would have recognized the worth of educated people. This is what education is meant for.
The author’s intention is not to criticize anyone of any profession or class but a person should do justice with the responsibility the society has entrusted to him. God chooses every person for his destined responsibility not only for his personal interests but for the society as a whole.
Further, it is a fact that if somebody today is holding a chair with some responsibility for the people, it must be born in mind that tomorrow some other will be chosen and we will be among the people in need.
After all education is to bring the positive change in the society, a change in which each individual’s rights and aspirations are duly acknowledged and appreciated, a change characterized by justice for all, a change to ensure prosperity and wellbeing for all.
This is what education is meant for and what should be imparted to future generations, otherwise making them literate will not do so good to the society as is expected.
Contrary to that may go otherwise, because literate person holding chairs often prove more dangerous to the society compared to ones simply illiterate and this is what our day to day experiences illustrate us.
So need of the hour is to focus on real education of our future generation both at home and at school level which will inculcate in them the real attributes in order to ensure overall wellbeing and prosperity of society as a whole.
It has been aptly said by Plato that, “Education develops in the body and soul of the pupil all the beauty and all the perfection he is capable of.”That beauty and perfection we all have to ensure in our future generation.
Author is an Assistant Professor, Faculty of Veterinary Science, SKUAST-K
drsofi.vet54321@gmail.com