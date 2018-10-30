Are my calls being monitored: Omar seeks Guv’s explanation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Monday while reacting to Governor Satya Pal Malik’s remark on stone pelting said, ‘Stone throwers can’t be treated as militants and (we can’t) randomly keep shooting them.”
Taking to social networking site Twitter, Omar wrote, “How does Gov Malik know what I think about anything? Is he quoting a conversation I’ve had with him privately? Are my calls being monitored? Is my office/residence bugged? He owes me, if not @MehboobaMufti Sahiba an explanation.”
“Let me say this publicly so that Governor Sahib is under no confusion – civilians should not throw stones & should not rush to encounter sites. I’m not saying this publicly for the first time & it won’t be the last time I’m saying this,” Omar wrote on Twitter.
“At the same time we can’t treat stone throwers as terrorists & randomly keep shooting them but that’s a conversation for another day. Right now I’m curious to know how Governor Malik Sb knows what I think privately,” he tweeted.
Earlier Governor Malik in an interview to The Hindustan Times had disclosed that the former chief minister of J&K—Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti—“agree privately that civilians should not pelt stones or rush to encounter sites but don’t say so publicly.”