Arco plays draw with AG’s Office

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In a heart throbbing encounter, Arco Football Club shared the points with AG's Office conceding a last minute goal to make scoreboard 3-3 in the ongoing Premier League tournament played at Astro Turf, TRC, Srinagar.

Match started with high intensity as AG's Office scored within 5 minutes of the start which proved to be an eye opener for Arco FC who scored three back to back goals to stun the opponents.

At the half time, it looked like Arco FC will seal the contest but AG's office players had different ideas. From the start of the second half AG's office created chances and finally netted the ball to reduce the margin and while game was going towards the end everyone thought that scores will be settled at 3-2 in favour of Arco FC.

But much to their dismay, AG's Office scored a last minute goal to have a huge sigh of relief to earn a point out of nowhere.

Crowd remained on their feet throughout the match as they witnessed a pulsating game of football.