Archives Department to setup regional Museums across JK

First museum to be established at Kargil: Muneer-ul-Islam
First museum to be established at Kargil: Muneer-ul-Islam
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 16:
The Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is setting up regional museums at various places in the State outside the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
According to the Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Muneer-ul-Islama beginning in this regard has been made with the setting up of proposed museum Kargil. He said the LAHDC-Kargil has agreed to provide 3 kanals of prime land in the town for the museum.
Muneer, as per an official, expressed gratitude to CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed and DC Kargil Vikas Kundal for having acceded to the Department's request for providing land. “We shall soon be approaching Ministry of Culture for funds to start the construction of Kargil Museum,” he said and added that the as a precondition for any grants from the Ministry of Culture, the Department needs to have artifacts relevant to the theme of Museum.
“I request the people having interest in culture and heritage to come forward and donate artifacts related to pastoral and agricultural lifestyle of Ladakh and adjoining regions for the proposed Museum,” he said and added these could include jewelry, heritage household items, traditional agricultural and household implements etc.
He said such items could also include items depicting age-old trade relation of Kargil with adjoining Central Asian countries, Eastern China and Tibet, particularly falling on famed Silk route.
“All these items can be deposited with Curator SPS Museum and Assistant Registration Officer Archives Leh or in the office of LAHDC Kargil against proper receipt,” he said and added that anybody wishing to give items against consideration may also approach these offices, so that matter for purchasing these artifacts can be placed before the expert committee.