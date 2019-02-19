Archery tournament under Khelo India concludes at Kargil

Kargil February 18:
Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Kargil Nassir Hussain Munshi Monday underlined the need to maintain a healthy balance between modern and traditional archery so that due significance of the later does not decline under the overpowering craze of the youth towards modern archery.
The acting CEC stated this while addressing archery players and sports lovers during the concluding ceremony of the Archery Tournament held under Khelo India at Stakkhang Tambis.
District Youth Services and Sports Officer Kargil Haji Muhammad Jaffar, Zonal Physical Education Officer Sankoo Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma besides other district officers and prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.
Thirty two teams from across the district participated in the tournament which was organized by the District Administration Kargil in collaboration with Naran Society Tambis.
The Acting CEC while congratulating the participating teams for their enthusiasm and passion for archery expressed hope that the tournament has proved an ideal platform for the players to polish their skills.
Nassir said that the Hill Council is committed to give impetus to sports activities in the district and similar sporting events would be organized in future so as to encourage the young players besides to promote and revive traditional sports in the district.
The Acting while responding to the demand of the locals for construction of a multipurpose stadium in the area assured them the Hill Council would give due consideration to the issue and it would be ensured that the demand is met in a phased manner.
In the final matches played today, Friends Club Kanoor emerged victorious in the traditional archery division by defeating Shaheen Gatoo by 19 points. LG Bemathang won the final in the modern archery division by defeating NBK Sankoo by 9 points.
Later the Acting CEC gave away prizes and mementoes to the players of the winners up and runners up teams as well as other players who participated in the tournament.
A large number of sports lovers from Tambis and adjoining areas thronged the venue to witness the archery matches.