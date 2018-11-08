Arba’een walk: Geelani, Sehrai hail people for standing in solidarity with Kashmir

Srinagar:
Hailing efforts of participants of an Arba’een walk by Muslims from Najaf to Karbala, wherein they had raised slogans and placards in favour of Kashmir movement, Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said “Muslim Ummah is like a single body and if any part of the body is in pain whole body feels and expresses it.”
Geelani in a statement issued here said “any individual with the human heart anywhere can sympathize with a nation forces in the chains of slavery”.
He said that “this is encouraging and very supportive for our movement and we sincerely thanks all those who stood by us in this need of an hour when world biggies are busy in death and destruction all around particularly of Muslim nations through their stooges.”
“Every freedom loving person, no matter what ethnicity, religion or region he belongs to, is ambassador for our movement and he or she should act as a voice for our agony and atrocities in the world forums to expose the brute and mutilated face of world’s biggest democracy,” he said, adding
Meanwhile, chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohd Ashraf Sehrai, thanked people from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Nigeria including many Kashmiris, who were part of the Arba’een walk and many other nations staged silent protest against the violence in Kashmir and showing tremendous solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kerbala and Najaf where millions of people have gathered for Arba’een walk, where millions of Shia pilgrims assemble every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Hussain (RA).