Arampora gunfight: Train service suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Local train service was suspended by authorities on Saturday following the killing of six militants in a gunfight in south Kashmir.
Report said that the Train service between Banihal and Baramulla was suspended due to security reasons to prevent any untoward incident.
Earlier, six militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Arampora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. The identity of the slain is being ascertained. Reports, however, said that they belong to Zakir Musa led group Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.
(Representational picture)