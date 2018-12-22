About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Arampora gunfight: Train service suspended in Kashmir

Published at December 22, 2018 10:30 AM 0Comment(s)873views


Arampora gunfight: Train service suspended in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Local train service was suspended by authorities on Saturday following the killing of six militants in a gunfight in south Kashmir.

Report said that the Train service between Banihal and Baramulla was suspended due to security reasons to prevent any untoward incident. 

Earlier, six militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Arampora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. The identity of the slain is being ascertained. Reports, however, said that they belong to Zakir Musa led group Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.

 

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top