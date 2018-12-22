Arampora gunfight: Six slain militants identified, Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind deputy chief among killed

Javid SofiPulwama
The six militants who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Arampora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning have been identified.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that all the slain militants are locals and were associated with Zakir Musa led group Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind.
The slain were identified as Soliha Mohammad Akhoon son of Ghulam Mohammad Akhoon of Arampora, Rasik Mir son of Ghulam Qadir, Rouf Mir son of Ghulam Nabi, Umer Ramzan son of Mohammad Ramzan Mir, residents of Dadsara, Nadeem Sofi son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sofi of Batgund, Tral at present Dadsara and Faisal Javid Khanday son of Javid Khanday of Amlar Awantipora.
Soliha was Deputy Chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, reports said.