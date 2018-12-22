Arampora gunfight ends, six militants killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Six militant were killed in a gunfight with forces at Arampora area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched cordon and search operation (CASO) at Arampora area of Awantipora after receiving inputs about presence of some militants in the area.
As soon the forces were zeroing in on the suspected location, the hiding militants opened fire on forces, triggering an encounter.
“Six militants were killed and their weapons were recovered,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.
He said the gunfight was over.
The identity of the slain militants was, however, not yet known. However, reports said they belong to the Zakir Musa led group Ansar Gazwat ul Hind and among the slain was its Deputy Chief Soliha.