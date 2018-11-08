Arabic on decline in Govt-run colleges, universities

PSAJK hosts conclave to discuss education vision in JK
Srinagar:
Speakers on Wednesday said that Arabic language was on decline in government-run colleges and universities as student enrollment was gradually decreasing over the years.
Speaking at a day-long conclave, Prof. Muzaffar Ahmad, Department of Arabic, Amar Singh College, Srinagar, said from past few years, the enrollment number has reduced to three 3000 as compared to over 16000.
He said there are 24 Assistant Professors (AP) at college level and 50 at Plus 2 level. However government has failed to initiate the process of recruitment in this regard.
The conclave was organized by Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) to discuss the education vision for promoting the cause of primary and higher education across the State.
Speaking about the drawbacks of submission of online forms, Ahmad said that the students were getting counselors while opting for subjects but since online system was introduced, students lack guidance for opting subjects.
Jammu Kashmir State Education Council (JKSEC), convener, Prof Hamid Naseem Rafaibadi speaking on the occasion alleged that government has not availed multiple education schemes in the state to yield good results for the development in quality education.
“Government has multiple schemes for the improvement in education sector but since there is no serious public initiative for availing the opportunities. All such schemes aren’t yielding fruitful results across the State.”
Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof Mehraj-ud-Din, said, “Quality education does not pertain only to schools but to all education sectors.”
“Majority of the students opt for their careers and courses by chance and rest are by choices in there in their respective fields,” he said. CUK-VC, who was chief guest on the occasion said that there is an immediate need to devise a mechanism of teaching orientation course adding, “Moral and ethical education has faded away from us and that is why morality has degraded. We have lost our glory as far as morality is concerned.”
Senior advocate, Zaffar Shah said that the students need to have a freedom of access to new innovations, infrastructure, laboratories and other basic facilities but the state has controlled the education system and the point of control starts from conflict present in the state.
Vice-Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Professor Javed Musarrat said; ”We are far behind in research even we don’t have any research university while as China has already announced 100 such universities.”
“ICT enabled teaching services and self-learning tools needs to be implemented for both teachers and students in order to compete with this world,” he said. He also said that quality of education in the schools cannot be confined to its boundary walls. It needs to be explored.
Former Head, Department of Urdu, University of Kashmir, Prof Nazir Ahmad Malik, said “Language is not being taught to any individual because one automatically learns it by living in that atmosphere." Malik also said that J&K state has multiple languages but Urdu is neutral language and is being spoken everywhere. On the occasion, he asked the private schools that what were their efforts and contribution for Urdu language, “Less Urdu is being used in Private Schools.”