AR Cooperative Societies inspects Super Bazar Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 25:
Additional Registrar Cooperative Societies Kashmir Gulam Rasool Kumar Bazaz along with a team of Officers today paid a surprise visit to Cooperative Super Bazar.
During the visit, the officer took stock of the availability and supply position of essential commodities. He directed the management to widely display the discount of 3% to 55%being offered on MRP on several items.
The Additional Registrar advised the management to digitalize / computerize the inventory of all the stocked items as per the latest trend and technology available in the market . The officer also emphasized upon the management to expedite the process of face-lifting, repair and renovation of Super Bazar on attractive modern lines, so that more sale counters are added.
The management apprised the visiting officer that during the current year, the institution has carried out a business of Rs 9.10 crore and has earned a gross profit of Rs. 44.00 lakhs as on 31/12/2018.