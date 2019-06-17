Aquaf Dept retrieves encroached land in Samba, demolishes two shops

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Aquaf Islamia Department today demolished illegally constructed two shops on their land without by the encroacher in Samba district.

Officials told Rising Kashmir that they received a complaint following which Aquaf Administrator, Samba, Mohammed Saleem alongwith field staff went to village Kerianwali tehsil in Ramgarh in Samba district.

At wakf land khasra number 473/200 total land measuring 23 kanals and 10 marla notified as wakaf property vide SRO Number 165 dated April 20, 1985, the illegal construction was demolished by the field employees of the department under police protection.

The illegal encroacher namely Rattan Lal son of Shiv Kumar resident of Kerianwali in Ramgarh had constructed two shops.