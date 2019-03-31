Aqua Nice, Mc Dowell’s No.1 Platinum unsafe for drinking: Govt

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government on Saturday declared two packaged drinking water brands unsafe and misbranded asking people to discontinue the sale and supply of the products and remain vigilant.

The Commissionorate of Food Safety, J&K issued a notice stating that it lifted samples of food articles of Aqua Nice and Mc Dowell’s No.1 Platinum both packaged drinking water trade names and found them unsafe.

“It was found that the product contains Microbes E. Coli and Coliforms. Under the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations, 2011 both have been declared as Unsafe and Misbranded by the Food Analyst, Public Health Laboratory, Jammu,” reads the notice.

The Food safety department asked people to discontinue the sale and supply of these food products and remain vigilant about other products too.

“The stakeholders who are in possession of any stock of said food product/s shall inform the local empowered authorities (Designated Officer Food Safety) about the stock position of above product/s and also affect a market recall,” reads the notice.

It said that it issued the public notice as an abundant precaution and without prejudice to the right of the Food Business Operator/s to get the sample reanalysed from the Referral Food Laboratory as mandated under Section 46(4), Rule 2.4.6 of Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 Rules and Regulations, 2011.