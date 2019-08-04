APSCC urges minorities to stay vigilant

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has asked the members of minority community especially Sikhs to stay vigilant and be aware of any mischief that might be carried out by the some elements having vested interests in the present situation.

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that there are chances that minority community members might be targeted by people who want to create wedge between the majority and minority communities. Raina said that members of majority and minority should work hand in hand in order to ensure that no mischief takes place and avoid the speculations that are being created in the social media.

“Over the years the people have maintained bond of friendship and amity and same needs to be pursued at this crucial juncture. Since Kashmiriyat leads us to brotherhood and humanity it is important that members of majority community provide a security cover to the members of minority community,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that on the other side the members of minority community should be shoulder to shoulder with the brothers of majority community. He said it was childish and irresponsible from the state administration asking the tourists and yatris who belong to a single community to leave the Kashmir valley which unfortunately has now created a wrong image of the Kashmiris .

“Over the years the Amarnath Yatra has been going on without any fuss or confusion. Asking the Yatris and tourists to leave the Kashmir speaks of irresponsible behavior of the people at helm. The order has led to panic among the people and the masses are worried about their security,” said Raina.

The APSCC Chairman said that central government should take measures that would inculcate a sense of satisfaction among the people of Kashmir. He said people are living under a fear and same can be dispelled only when government takes pro-active positive steps.