APSCC reiterates demand for fresh probe into Chattisinghpora killings

March 19, 2019 | Agencies

Expressing dismay over delay in delivering justice to the families of 35 Sikhs, who were killed in 2000 under mysterious circumstances in Chattisinghpora of south Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for a fresh probe into the incident.



''Although 19 years have passed, no headway whatsoever has been made in the case. People of J&K, especially the Sikhs of the valley, are still waiting for justice. We urge both the state and Central governments, to nab the culprits of Chattisinghpora killing,'' APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement issued here.