APSCC, Mir, Farooq, DGP greet people on Gurupurab

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 22:
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has conveyed greetings to the Sikh community on the occasion of Gurupurab being celebrated on Friday and said that people should follow teachings of Guru Nanak Ji.
In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that people should follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji. Raina said the message of love as propagated by the Guru Nanak Ji would percolate to the grassroots level provided once the people following the teachings of Guru Ji in right earnest.
“Kashmir had a special place for Guru Nanak Ji since he visited the valley along with his companions and the same left an indomitable impact on Kashmir. There are various testimonies and artifacts which confirm the historical lineage with Gurdwaras in Leh, Bijbehara and also at Ramnagar,” said APSCC Chairman.
Raina said that Guru Nanak Ji preached against caste system and carried out a campaign against the suppression that was going on at various places at that time. He said the preaching of Guru Nanak Ji was effective and the same helped a lot in the eradication of social evils from the society as a whole.
Besides Raina other APSCC leaders Engineer Nirmal Singh Bali, Master Kuldeep Singh Bali, S Fauja Singh, Ajit Singh Mastana, Niranjan Singh, Sant Singh and Davinder Singh also conveyed greetings on the occasion of Gurupurab.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir also conveyed his greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s Birthday. He hoped that the occasion (Gurpurab) will be the harbinger of complete peace in the State, overall developmental of State and people as well. In his message of felicitations, G.A. Mir described Guru Nanak Dev Ji as a symbol of peace, harmony and unity, who always taught people to respect and love each other.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah have greeted the people on the eve of Guru Purab. Greeting people especially Sikh community, Dr Farooq said that Guru Nanak ji spread the message of truth and equality. “India has been an abode of sages and saints. From time to time great men came and embarked us on the path of brotherhood and amity. Guru Nanakji too upheld the torch of amity, he stressed on the purification of soul. I express my heartfelt greeting to the people on the observance day,” he said.
Dr Farooq said that the current times are tumultuous and that we should draw inspiration from such great souls. “Guru Nanakji didn’t discern between the rich the poor, high or low. His message is universal and inclusive. We in National Conference believe in inclusive growth and development."
Senior National conference leaders general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, District President Baramulla Javed Ahmad Dar, Ex MP Shareif Ud din Shariq & NC Minority Cell in-charge, Sardar Jagdish Singh Azad have also greeted people on the eve of Guru Purab. The leaders vouched for a Jammu and Kashmir were the entire communities flourish.
Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of the State and all ranks of JKP, besides their families and families of martyrs on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday.
In his message, DGP expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher the state towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood which have been the hallmark of the glorious heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP has prayed for well-being of the people of the state.