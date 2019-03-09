About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 09, 2019 |

APSCC expresses concern over imposition of fine on Kashmiri students

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Friday expressed concern over imposition of fine on Kashmiri students—who were studying in different India states.
In a statement, APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that it was highly unfortunate to know that scores of the students had to leave their respective institutes—following threat to their lives.
“It is highly disturbing that the Kashmiri students are being asked to pay fine after they joined their respective institutions,” Raina said “Instead of getting sympathy from the authorities the Kashmiri students are being asked to pay extra sum as fine.”
He said that “no student in the world would leave his studies midway. Same is possible only in case of dire emergency. Same happened with the students of Kashmir studying in different parts of India. They were forced to leave following threat to their lives. The authorities of these institutes should have been lenient towards the students, but that was not to be,” Raina said.
The APSCC Chairman said that the students were asked to pay a fine of at least Rs. 5000 failing which stern action would be taken against them. He said the authorities should be lenient towards the Kashmiri students so that their career is not put to stake.
“It is important that the people of different states who have visited Kashmir convey a message of peace and brotherhood to the people living in their respective states. This would convey a feeling of oneness and the Kashmiris including the students are not targeted in any part of India,” said Raina.
The APSCC Chairman said that the people of India by and large are tolerant adding that there are some among them who want to create a wedge among the different communities. He said the people should be vigilant so that nefarious designs of the people with vested interests are defeated.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 09, 2019 |

APSCC expresses concern over imposition of fine on Kashmiri students

              

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Friday expressed concern over imposition of fine on Kashmiri students—who were studying in different India states.
In a statement, APSCC Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that it was highly unfortunate to know that scores of the students had to leave their respective institutes—following threat to their lives.
“It is highly disturbing that the Kashmiri students are being asked to pay fine after they joined their respective institutions,” Raina said “Instead of getting sympathy from the authorities the Kashmiri students are being asked to pay extra sum as fine.”
He said that “no student in the world would leave his studies midway. Same is possible only in case of dire emergency. Same happened with the students of Kashmir studying in different parts of India. They were forced to leave following threat to their lives. The authorities of these institutes should have been lenient towards the students, but that was not to be,” Raina said.
The APSCC Chairman said that the students were asked to pay a fine of at least Rs. 5000 failing which stern action would be taken against them. He said the authorities should be lenient towards the Kashmiri students so that their career is not put to stake.
“It is important that the people of different states who have visited Kashmir convey a message of peace and brotherhood to the people living in their respective states. This would convey a feeling of oneness and the Kashmiris including the students are not targeted in any part of India,” said Raina.
The APSCC Chairman said that the people of India by and large are tolerant adding that there are some among them who want to create a wedge among the different communities. He said the people should be vigilant so that nefarious designs of the people with vested interests are defeated.

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;