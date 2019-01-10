APSCC anguished over Hurriyat’s silence

Srinagar:
All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Wednesday expressed resentment over the silence maintained by Hurriyat leadership over the killing of Sikh youth, Simranjeet Singh from Khasipora Tral village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district a few days ago.
The Sikh body in a statement said that a youth from minority community was killed in Tral but it is unfortunate that the pro-freedom had so far maintained silence over it.
APSCC chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina said that “though United Jihad Council (UJC) has said that “the youth was killed by agencies’ but they must use sources to identify those involved in the killing.”
He added that some vested interests are trying to harm the centuries old communal harmony in the Valley but “we won’t allow them to succeed as the people irrespective of their religion are living in the society in unison and are helping each other besides sharing their grief and happiness.”
Notably, APSCC as per a statement had visited the residence of slain youth where they expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear this irreparable loss. Many sikh leaders addressed the gathering including Dr. Joginder Singh Shan, Devinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Master Karan Singh.