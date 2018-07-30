About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Apprehensions' about Aadhaar must be addressed: Mehbooba

Published at July 30, 2018 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)318views


PTI

Srinagar:

 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday that "apprehensions" about Aadhaar and "data breach" must be addressed "unless we want an Orwellian state".

"In today's world, data has emerged as one of the most vital resources and is hailed as the new oil of the digital economy. Therefore, apprehensions about #Aadhaar particularly data breach must be addressed unless we want an Orwellian state (sic)," Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter.

The PDP chief was reacting to reports that the outgoing Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman R S Sharma had spoken about making his Aadhaar number public challenging doubters to "do any harm to me".

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top