Appointment of Commission to protect child rights: SHRC issues reminder notice to Govt

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a reminder notice to the government asking it to file a report regarding appointing of a Commission for the protection of child rights.
The petitioner, Ahsan Untoo, who is the chairman of International Forum of Justice (IFJ), said that the member of the Commission, Abdul Hamid Wani while hearing the case directed the state government to file the report before 04-09-2018.
In the meantime, the member also directed Untoo to be specific about the “relief and rights” he was seeking for the minor children through the submitted petition.
In a petition, it is stated, “The civil right to protest is a basic human right. Nevertheless, we have witnessed a large number of students and protesters were arrested.”
"The current round of peaceful protest was started by elementary and high school students in all districts and which spread to other elementary schools, high schools and universities across the state of Jammu and Kashmir," reads the petition.
The petitioner have also informed the SHRC that there is a conflict in the minds of the children and “they are disturbed since last year”.
“ Civilian killings are still weighing heavy on their minds, and the horrible pellet injuries inflicted on teenagers have disturbed them psychologically,” the petitioner had submitted.
"The students have every right to seek redressal of their grievances through peaceful protests," Untoo submitted in the petition.
