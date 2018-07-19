Appointing lawyer of rape-murder accused as AAG unacceptable: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar July 18:
Terming the appointment of defense lawyer of Kathua rape and murder main accused as additional advocate general (AAG) as unacceptable, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Wednesday urged the Governor Administration “to revisit the order”.
The decision is being seen as a reward for those who defended the indefensible and would set a wrong precedence, Tarigami said.
“Someone fighting a case for a rape accused should not have been given such an important responsibility. It would send a wrong message that those supporting the rape accused are being rewarded by the government,” he said in his statement.