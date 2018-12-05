Appointing authorities given liberty to appoint people from waiting lists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 04:
The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the recruitment agencies including Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (SSB) and Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) to keep waiting lists up to 50 percent of the total number vacancies prepared extendable to 100 Percent where the number of vacancies is 10 or less and forward the same to the appointing authority, with this the appointing authorities will be now at liberty to appoint people from the waiting lists without seeking a nod from recruitment agencies including JK SSB and JK PSC.
An order issued from the general administration department (GAD) reads, “In exercise of powers conferred by the proviso to section 124 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the Government hereby makes the following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Special Recruitment Rules, 2015. “Sub-rule (2) of rule 7 shall be substituted as '(2) The selection agency shall also prepare a waiting list up to 50% of the total number of posts advertised, which shall extend to 100% where the number of vacancies is 10 (ten) or less and forward the same to the concerned appointing authority.” (KNS)