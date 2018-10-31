Appoint SC judge to probe corruption cases in JK: JKNPP to Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party of Tuesday appealed the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to appoint an Supreme Court judge to probe corruption cases in the state.
“The Governor of J&K has very diligently and honestly come out with the past record of the ruling politicians and some favourite bureaucrats about the bungling/corruption they were involved in the administration of the state. The Governor has made a public statement saying that some of the officials etc. were involved in the scandalous corrupt deeds and shall not be spared,” a JKNPP spokesman said in a statement.
He said that the “frustrated leadership of National Conference and PDP have come out openly in their defense even though they have not been yet named in the said corrupt practices”.
“It is perhaps the first time that a Governor has come out open and expressed his opinion on the corrupt/scandalous affairs in J&K in which some unnamed bureaucrats and political leaders from the ruling parties were involved. There were three ruling parties involved in the governance of the state which included the Congress, the BJP and the PDP.”
The spokesman said that Prof.Bhim Singh, Supremo of National Panthers Party & former Legislator had resigned the Congress party in 1982 and formed National Panthers Party by revolting against the “corrupt and selfish Congress leadership in 1981 when he was a Congress MLA”.
“The Panthers Party was founded by him in 1982 with a mission to clean corruption, discrimination and all forms of injustice to the people in J&K. He expressed no surprise that the Governor of J&K Shri Satya Pal Malik has taken up the issue of corruption against the ruling class and bureaucracy for the first time from the seat of power,” the spokesman said.
He also urged the President of India, Ramnath Kovind should appoint a sitting or former judge of the Supreme Court from outside the State of J&K to hold a judicial probe into corrupt practices and acts of discrimination against the people of Ladakh, Kashmir Valley and Jammu Pradesh.
As per the spokesman , Bhim Singh also urged the Governor of J&K to disclose the names of such corrupt politicians (ministers), bureaucrats and political persons who were involved in corrupt practices and are still exploiting the younger generation in the Valley under one pretext or the other.
Singh made a strong appeal to the youth, students and the farmers of J&K to support this move of the Governor, withdraw from street battles with weapons and stop throwing stones because such acts shall weaken our movement against corruption and injustice, the spokesman added.