Appoint a doctor as Director Health: DAK

‘Posting a bureaucrat to coveted post will derail institution’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) today on Friday reiterated their demand that governor led government should appoint a senior most doctor with integrity, credibility as director health services Kashmir.
President DAK Dr Suhail Naik said that the rules and regulations for selection to this prestigious post must be strictly adhered, so that this sacrosanct institution will not lose credibility and glory in long run.
Delaying appointment for longer time can prove disastrous for system as health department is essential department and continuously needs monitoring, surveillance Dr Naik added.
Appointment of Directors for Jammu and Kashmir health services is not only a crucial administrative requirement, but is also a procedural requirement that has to be full filled. The contest to coveted post must be open and fair and that would bring transparency and openness in the selection process Dr Naik further added.
General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said, a team of experts in the field should assess the eligible candidates and choose the best.” He said instead, the whole selection process is kept hidden and secret, which is unfair, non-transparent and thus manipulative. This paves the way for picking up a favourite, thereby blocking the opportunities of aspirants who are not even considered for the posts.
Dr Mohd Ashraf, vice President DAK has further demanded that only a medical doctor either an eligible senior consultant or Eligible senior most Medical officer should be appointed as director health as it for sure that appointment of non medico bureaucrat will derail the Health department.
Dr Naseer Tak, joint Secretary DAK said that since transparency remains the top priority in Governor’s rule, we hope that the said appointments will be done on priority and without any prejudice.
Dr Imtiyaz Banday, said that the doctors across the state have kept the plan and strategy ready to protest statewide, if any non-medico is appointed to the coveted post.
DAK requests and urges the Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik and Advisor for HME, K Vijay Kumar to personally intervene and appoint the Director Health Services Kashmir on priority and on merit. (KNS)