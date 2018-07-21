Applied sciences as career option

Dr. Dar, Aijaz Ahmad
Education is an infinite and continuous process whose discourse should be defined well in advance with prudent philosophy and scientific prophecy. Today’s students should be educated of the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, in ambience of past and present.
As otherwise, the recourses generated through the process will be irrelevant at maturity. Modern day man’s evolution is fast and primarily powered by depleting resources and technological advancements. Technology has to keep pace with the time by providing alternatives to the depleting resources, which otherwise can lead to chaos and unsustainability.
Obviously, technology is the key and needs to be cherished by the nations to unfold better future, thereby making it compulsory to invest on the basic and applied sciences.
As a case for it, amongst the world nations, Israel with the meagre world population of 0.2 percent has been investing immensely in R&D since many decades and has consequently emerged as one of the strategist country in the world politics, irrespective of its size.
Compared to Israel’s 04percent or world average of 02percent, India is currently spending just above 0.6 percent of its GDP in the R&D sector and obviously needs to revisit its budgetary allowance towards science.
However, besides and before the investments, skilled and well proficient manpower is necessary to prosper in science, and it is very important for nations to catch the talent when young.
To attract the young talent India has strong and extensive network for science in form of Institutions like, IITs, IISc, JNCSAR, ISRO, TIFR, IISERs, CSIR labs, etc., and implementing agencies like, MHRD, UGC, DST, SERB, NCERT, IAS, NAS, INAS, etc.
Jammu Kashmir is doing well nationally, as reflected by the rankings, literacy rate and other numbers on the paper. However the numbers are quantitative and necessarily do not reflect the quality.
As deliberated, our education policies need to be revisited more often to meet the demands created by changing times. Imperative but imprecise transition of top-notch students from schools to colleges, is a loophole of serious and immediate concern.
The first-rate students are trained to think, but not enough beyond NEET, while as the average ones are pushed into it leading to the schizophrenic rush in coaching centers.
Parents incept the dreams, borrowed from society in the raw intellect of kids, who grow up cherishing them instead of having their own, to realize their differentness at the end.
We need to aware our kids and let them have their own dreams to meet the contentment and accomplishment. We do need good doctors and engineers but we also need better scientists, academicians, architects, administrators, and so on.
The effective critical mass in the applied sciences at both college and university level is absent. Numerous interactions and outreach programmes made me realize that we need to reach out and sensitize our children in schools and even colleges to make them aware about the career opportunities ahead, more particularly in applied sciences.
In one of my previous write up, ‘Applied Sciences- Expiring Career? The Myth or Truth’ scope and necessity of considering applied sciences as a serious career option by top-notch students was deliberated upon.
There are numerous opportunities at global and national level our students should consider right from primary school days to excel in sciences by getting the right exposure at right time.
It is beyond the scope of this article to cover all the opportunities for students, however selected few that can be availed at school level are briefly summarized for to provide a broader perspective.
Olympiads: It is five stage competitive examinations in various disciplines at school level to bring together the most gifted students of the world in a competition of highest level.
Although, there are no direct career benefits however it acts as stimulant to begin career in science and mathematics. In India the first stage of Olympic-equivalent is organized by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) under the overall patronage of HomiBhabha Centre for Science Education. In valley it is conducted every year by Department of chemistry, University of Kashmir.
National Science Talent Search Scheme (NSTSS): It is conducted by NCERT for class X students, to identify and nurture the talented students. The examination consists of Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Ability Test (SAT) followed by interview.
In addition to annual contingencies the qualifying candidates pursuing courses in sciences and social sciences, are provided with scholarships till Ph. D. For details see http://www.ncert.nic.in/programmes/talent_exam.
Kishore VaigyanikProtsahanYojana (KVPY): It is an on-going national program of fellowship in basic sciences, initiated and funded by the DST, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses. Selection of the students is made from those studying in XI standard to 1st Year of graduation.
The aptitude test is followed by an interview. Generous fellowships and contingency are provided to successful candidates till Post Graduate level.
More details can be incurred from http://www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in/main/index.htm.
Author is an Assistant Professor at Department of Chemistry, Inorganic Division, University of Kashmir