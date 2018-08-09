Applications open 6th edition for Siemens Scholarship Program

Siemens India’s Scholarship program supports 435 students from 49 government engineering colleges across 22 states in India
Srinagar:
Siemens Limited, a company that focuses on electrification, automation and digitalization, has launched the sixth edition of Siemens Scholarship Program. Based on the German model of Dual Education, the program hones youth to become industry-ready. Under this initiative, Siemens will provide financial support to deserving meritorious students who lack the economic means – tuition fees, allowances for books, stationery and related expenses. Additionally, Siemens will support the students with a holistic development plan including internships and trainings at Siemens.
The scholarships are aimed at supporting deserving candidates to pursue their education and launch a sustainable career in engineering, R&D or manufacturing. These students will be supported with a scholarship program throughout the four years of graduation. The scholarship is reserved 50% for girls.
First-year students of Government Engineering colleges from the following streams can apply:
– Mechanical / Production
– Electrical
– Electronics/Instrumentation
– Electronics & Telecommunication
– Computers/Information Technology
Age: Up to 20 years
SSC: Minimum 60% aggregate
HSC or equivalent result: Minimum 50% aggregate and minimum 60% PCM aggregate
Annual family Income: Not more than Rs. 2 lakhs
As a responsible Corporate Citizen, Siemens India endeavors to support and promote technical education through this program. As of 2018, Siemens India’s Scholarship program supports 435 students from 49 government engineering colleges across 22 states in India. The Program benefits meritorious engineering students from economically-disadvantaged families across India.
Siemens Scholars who have graduated from this program have turned role models in their communities, motivating many towards taking up engineering as a career. The program develops employability skills and exposes the students to soft skills and the current requirements of the industry. Under its holistic development initiative, Siemens provides functional and technical trainings apart from financial support in the form of tuition fees and education allowances. The scholars are supported with a comprehensive development plan throughout the four years of graduation. The scholarship program follows a stringent selection process.
Last date for receiving applications: August 31, 2018
Link for application: www.siemens.co.in/scholarship
Hear the Siemens Scholars speak: www.siemens.co.in/scholarship