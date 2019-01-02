Applications invited for appointment as Notary

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 01:
Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has invited applications from eligible Advocates of Jammu and Kashmir for appointment as notary.
According to an official, as per a notice issues by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs the advertisement notice along with the memorials inviting applications from the eligible advocates of the state has been uploaded on the website of the Law department www.jklaw.nic.in.
The last date of the receipt of hard copy of the application form has been fixed as 21-01-2019, the official added.