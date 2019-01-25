Applicants shiver in cold as Passport Office failed to inform them about defunct communication link 

We were left to freeze as gates were locked from inside: Applicants
Services likely to be restored till Friday: Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 24:
People visiting Passport Office Srinagar on Thursday were taken by a surprise as the office communication links were disrupted for the third consecutive day causing inconvenience to the applicants.
Applicants at the office said they came for the passport appointments and they were not allowed to enter the office premises after the disruption of communication links for the office.
Tariq Ahmad, an applicant from Bandipora said six days ago his appointment date was fixed. When we reached POS, officials compelled us to leave, stating that ‘system is down from past three days’.
“In this freezing temperature applicants were left waiting for hours on the banks of Dal Lake. There was no arrangement or any waiting hall for applicants," he said.
"The front gate of office was deliberately locked from inside,” he said.
Tariq said, “If there was some technical problem they should have informed people or updated the website. They could have conveyed a formal message to the applicants, but they didn’t,” he said.
He said they had come from far flung village of Bandipora, as they were unaware of the technical snag.
Another applicant, Muhammad Rizwan from Budgam said they were surprised that three days have passed but the authorities have not conveyed them any such information.
“Officials told us that they have conveyed the information to media but they should have also updated it on their website so that people won’t suffer,” he said.
Rizwan said there is internet shutdown every day in Kashmir and for authentic information, one could not rely on social media. He urged authorities to convey updates through ‘Short Messaging Service’ rather than other means.
“We left early in the morning to reach Srinagar on time, but at RPO we were surprised to see that no official was responding to our pleas,” he said adding there was a communication gap from their side.
An official at Regional Passport Office (RPO) said a recent snow avalanche in Ramban caused heavy damage to the fiber cable line. He said they were asked by the authorities that it would be restored till Thursday but nothing has done so far.
“There in non-availability of communication links in the office but authorities should have informed people well in time. Due to this the applicants had to face problems,” the official said.
Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, Brij Bhushan Nagar told The Rising Kashmir that due to heavy snowfall, landslides and avalanche in Ramban, fiber cable has been damaged severely and there is no availability of communication links.
“We have requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi to block further online appointments at Srinagar till restoration of the fiber cable. We will inform the applicants through personal SMS so that they do not suffer anymore,” he said.
Nagar said their men and machinery are on the job. He assured that the communication services at RPO would be restored till Friday afternoon.
