Published at August 13, 2018


Appeal to Governor

Dear Editor,

Through Rising Kashmir we want to appeal Governor NN Vohra to take strong action against corruption and nepotism that has been a hallmark of the two governments which are NC-Congress and PDP-BJP. In Kashmir when NC was in power there were many backdoor appointments and people thought that PDP-BJP government will get rid of the problem. But in PDP-BJP government more backdoor appointments were made, people who are relatives are associated with the parties in Kashmir. From Class IV to directors, backdoor appointments have marred the progress of the state. People who do not have political connections and affiliations do not get a job or if they do they are neglected and never promoted. Only those who appease politicians and their kin have bright prospects in JK. The Governor must look into all cases of nepotism and corruption and terminate all appointments and promotions made in these ways.

Bilal Rehman

Srinagar

