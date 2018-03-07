Apollo Hospitals’ conference on Minimally-Invasive Surgery concludes

Jammu, Mar 6:
Apollo Hospitals’, 13th Paediatric Endoscopic Surgeons Conference concluded today and more than 250 delegates from around 50 countries (US, UK, Russia, Singapore, SAARC & African countries) participated in the three-day annual event.
The conference was organised by Department of Paediatric Urology and Paediatric Surgery of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH), Delhi.
The event had detailed deliberations and presentations on minimally-invasive surgery (MIS) via laparoscopic and robotic techniques. IAH was awarded the first prize for best operating video on robotic surgery for kidney tumour in children with conservation of the kidney and without opening the abdomen.
The conference focused on the emergence of the highly-specialized adolescent Bariatric Surgery segment. Delegates also participated in a live operative robotic Pediatric Urology Workshop, thanks to the robust robotic experience of the Vattikuti Foundation where they saw live operation in 2 OTs for laparoscopic surgery and robotic urology.
In a prelude to the event, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman – Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “Across sectors, robotics have ushered a paradigm shift. In medicine, robotic and minimally-invasive surgeries are redefining the global healthcare landscape. Their impact has been more phenomenal in critical areas such as Paediatrics.
Elaborating on the importance of minimally-invasive pediatric surgery, Dr Mahendra Bhandari, Director – Robotic Surgery Education and Research, Vattikuti Urology Institute & CEO – Vattikuti Foundation, stated: “Minimally-invasive surgery is most relevant for children needing surgery since their small body mass and consequential response to blood loss leave a narrow safety margin. Minimally-invasive surgery has virtually replaced open surgical techniques, thereby leaving medical schools across the globe with no option other than to train young surgeons in MIS techniques.”
