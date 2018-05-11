APM’s suggestions should be taken seriously: PDP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday expressed satisfaction over the unanimity achieved at yesterday’s All Party Meeting in expressing concern over the continuing spree of killings and violence in the State and the dire need to end it at the earliest.
PDP spokesman, Rafi Ahmad Mir said the leaders of various political parties, who were present in yesterday’s meeting, were public figures for decades together and majority of them being elected representatives.
“They were fairly in know of the ground situation in Kashmir. As such, their advice and suggestions to the government have to and should be taken seriously and acted upon accordingly,” he said.
Mir said the near unanimity reached in the meeting about ending the cycle of violence in the State naturally calls for taking substantive measures which would eventually lead to a situation where hostilities are scaled down and an atmosphere of mutual trust is built where dialogue, and not firepower, becomes the mode of communication between people.
The PDP spokesman hoped that all parties which attended the meeting would carry forward the spirit generated to logical conclusion.
Mir said it is incumbent upon the political class of the State to play our role responsibly and rise above electoral gains to give our youth a safe, peaceful and secure future.
“Otherwise the entire polity by failing our people would go down as a class which did not grab the opportunity of playing their role in ending bloodshed and violence in the State,” he added.