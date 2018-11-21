APHC, TeH protest against Hurriyat leader’s killing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 21:
A protest rally was organized here at Abiguzar by the leaders and workers of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) against the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat District President, Mir Hafizullah.
The protesters strongly condemned ‘cowardly’ act and said such ‘inhuman acts is an ugly mole, disfiguring it beyond recognition. Such actions prove beyond doubt the brutal and inhuman mindset of the rulers.’
In a statement, a spokesperson said the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders and workers including Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Mohammad rafiq Uwasi, Bilal Sidiqui, Mehraj-ud-din Rabani, Rafiq Ahmad Ganie, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Indrabi, Rameez Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Saleem Zargar, Mohammad Maqbllo Maghami, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, Imran Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Tawseef Ahmad, Jan Mohammad, Gowhar Ahmad, Abdul Rashid, Sajad Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad Sofi, Asif Jan, Mukhtar Ahmad, Mohammad Qasim, Ashiq Ahmad and others were part of the peaceful protest.
They said wiping away “pro-freedom personalities and creating a fear psychosis in their families can in no way be tolerated and any conscious and civilized person with human heart cannot remain silent.”
The protesters said these extra judicial killings are carried out by well knit and an organized plan to send “shock waves through the pro-freedom camp and these killers and their masters pretend to be innocent.”
They said, “Indian agencies very cunningly put the blame on unidentified gunmen as this misnomer has been creating havoc for the last 30 years throughout the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the patronage of agencies and forces, these guns have long back been recognized by the Kashmiris and people cannot be deceived by government narratives.”