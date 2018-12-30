APHC pays tributes to slain Pulwama militants

Srinagar, Dec 29:
All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying glowing tributes to four miitants Muzamil Nabi Dar, Muzamil Nazir Bhat, Waseem Akram Wani and Haris Ahmad killed during a gunfight at RajPora Pulwama this morning stated the sacrifices of these youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing struggle.
APHC said that New Delhi by displaying the military might can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir neither can the international community be kept in dark for long now.
APHC condemned the indiscriminate firing of bullet and pellet by the government forces on peaceful protestors’ after the encounter in which dozens of mourners got wounded, adding, one hand our youth are being killed and on other hand “we are not even allowed to mourn their departure.”
“Sacrifices rendered by the youth in length and breadth of Kashmir valley for our better political future will bear fruit sooner or later, adding, these sacrifices are the assets of our movement,” reads the statement.