About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

APHC pays tributes to slain Pulwama militants

Published at December 30, 2018 02:14 AM 0Comment(s)141views


Srinagar, Dec 29:

 All Parties Hurriyat Conference while paying glowing tributes to four miitants Muzamil Nabi Dar, Muzamil Nazir Bhat, Waseem Akram Wani and Haris Ahmad killed during a gunfight at RajPora Pulwama this morning stated the sacrifices of these youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing struggle.
APHC said that New Delhi by displaying the military might can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir neither can the international community be kept in dark for long now.
APHC condemned the indiscriminate firing of bullet and pellet by the government forces on peaceful protestors’ after the encounter in which dozens of mourners got wounded, adding, one hand our youth are being killed and on other hand “we are not even allowed to mourn their departure.”
“Sacrifices rendered by the youth in length and breadth of Kashmir valley for our better political future will bear fruit sooner or later, adding, these sacrifices are the assets of our movement,” reads the statement.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top