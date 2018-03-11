APDP to continue fight against enforced disappearances

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) Saturday said that kins of disappeared persons would continue their fight against accused persons involved in disappearances.
APDP members were speaking here in Pratap Park Srinagar during a silent sit-in protest demanding whereabouts of their beloved that have disappeared since early 1990’s. They said that instead of dying as victims’, they would launch a massive campaign against the justice accused in the enforced disappearances cases.
Chairperson of APDP, Parveena Ahangar, during the Sit-in protest said that her 16-year-old son, Javid Ahmad Ahangar was subjected to enforced disappearance as he was picked up by the forces on 18th August in 1990.
Ahangar while recalling pain and agony to trace her son said, “I didn’t spare any military camp where I haven’t tried to trace my adored son and in each camp, the security personnel, as usual, send me home back with empty hands and without letting me know whether he is alive or not.”
15-year-old Sumaya Jan of Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district while narrating her tale said, “My father, Mohammad Shafi Peer went disappeared when I was a toddler and I have no idea how and when he was subjected to enforced disappearance, but my neighbours had narrated the tale of his disappearance.”
Sumaya, a solitary daughter of the victim (Mohammad Shafi Peer), said that she is perusing Islamic education in her nearby ‘Madrasa’ adding that “Whenever I see other parents loving their kids, my heart bleeds and reminisce me of my father whom I could never say ‘Abu or Papa’.
She said, “I wish I could see my father and sleep in his lap so that my restless soul will relax and the anxiety, as well as depression of my loneliness, will go away.”
“My mother often remains ill as she has become a heart patient after my father went disappeared,” Sumaya added.
Meanwhile, Raja Begum, a mother of 15-year-old Bilal Ahmad Dar of Chuck-Kawoosa area said who went disappeared 24 years ago said, “My son was studying in 9th standard and one day he left for his school but some unknown agencies picked him on the way and didn’t return ever.”
65 year Begum said, “We have filed a case of his disappearance in State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and in Budgam district court as well, but till date, no justice have been delivered to my son.”
The APDP Chairperson Ahangar during a sit-in also demanded the stern action against the persons involved in murder and rape case of 8-year-old girl Asifa of Kathua district.
GMC organizes plantation drive
SRINAGAR: A plantation drive was organized today by Government Medical College here at their Boys Hostel Faculty Residential Quarters Bemina.
The drive with the theme “Clean Kashmir Green Kashmir” was a joint initiative of GMC Srinagar and Department of Social Forestry Division Srinagar in which 1500 pine trees were planted.
Inaugurated by Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Samia Rasheed, the function was attended by the Regional Director Social Forest department Towheed Ahmad Dewa and other concerned officers.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal GMC said the initiative has been taken to cover open space with greenery on the college campus.
