APDP releases calendar featuring stories of disappearance

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 15:
The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) released 2019 calendar that documents the stories of disappeared persons in Partap Park, Srinagar on Tuesday. Copies of the calendar were distributed in presence of the Chairperson APDP Parveena Ahangar and several members of the Association.
O Speaking on the occasion Ahangar said, “We will send this calendar to the universities and colleges outside the state as well so that people come to know what has happened here.”
Reiterating her demand Ahangar said if they (disappeared persons) have been killed their mortal remains should be handed over to their heirs. “Nearly three decades have passed, but there is no trace of these persons,” she said.
The calendar documents the stories of disappearances, with each month’s page carrying a photo of a person who disappeared in that month.
APDP says over 8000 people have disappeared, mostly in the custody of the forces in the past three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.