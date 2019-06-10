APDP protests in Srinagar against 'enforced disappearances'

June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Scores of members of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) on Monday held a sit-in protest in this summer capital, against 'enforced disappearances' of their relatives.

Holding placards and photographs of their relatives, who disappeared in 90s from the state, the APDP members assembled in Partap Park opposite Press Enclave here and demanded to know their whereabouts.

“The victim families won't stop, till they get their disappeared children back,” APDP chairperson Parveena Ahanger said.

Asserting that the relatives of missing persons don't want money or employment, she said, “We only want our children back. We will keep protesting, unless we get the answers where our dear ones are.”