APDP holds sit-in against enforced disappearances

July 11, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) Wednesday held a sit-in protest here in Pratap Park against the enforced disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir. Scores of the men and women associated with APDP demanded justice and information about their disappeared family members.

The protestors mostly elderly persons holding banners and placards demanded to trace out their kin who have been subjected to “enforced” disappearances since 1989 in Kashmir. The family members of disappeared youth, mostly females during their silent sit-in castigated the successive governments for being “biased” towards their pain and agony.

Blaming the government forces for all the destruction in Kashmir, Parveena Ahanger-founder and Chairperson of APDP in Jammu and Kashmir said, “All the powers given to forces like APSFA should be removed from the state. Nobody is listening to us, we neither want money nor any sympathy from government, bring our beloved ones back, that’s it.”

An elderly women Azizi Bagum, said, “It is been 6 years since my son was kidnapped by the government forces and there is no trace of him.”

Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) said they want to bring attention to the continuous crime of ‘enforced’ disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir “We won’t stop until the government initiates an inquiry. No government has done anything in this regard. GoI has rejected the UN General’s report on enforced disappearance but that won’t affect our struggle,” Ahanger said.

The Association vowed to continue its struggle till ‘justice’ is done.