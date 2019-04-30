About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 30, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

APDP holds silent protest against enforced disappearances

Accuses GoI of failing to investigate over 8000 such cases, mass graves

 Association of Parents of Disappeared persons (APDP) Monday held a silent sit-in here in Press Enclave against the enforced disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir.
Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) sought to bring attention to the continuous crime of enforced disappearances in Jammu and Kashmir, and accused the Government of India of 'failing to conduct any investigation in more than 8000 cases of enforced disappearances.'
Spokesperson of APDP Tahira Begum said, "In other countries international bodies are allow to visit the families of disappeared persons. India should also allow them to visit Kashmir as they are our only hope."
She said, "Despite many appeals GoI has done nothing to investigate the enforced disappearances and mass graves in Jammu and Kashmir."
The protesters also alleged that the repeated appeals of the relatives of disappeared persons are being ignored. "Our demand for truth, justice and reparation to the families of disappeared has been ignored. India being the claimant of largest democracy in the world continues to be indifferent in legislating against the crime of enforced disappearances," the protesters alleged.
APDP representatives on the occasion said that despite the recommendations from various world bodies like UN OHCHT, the European Parliament and other global human rights organizations, GoI could neither investigate the crime of disappearances nor investigate the connecting issue of more than 7000 unknown, unmarked and mass graves in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The protesters demanded for investigation into all the cases of enforced or involuntary disappearances as well as existence of unknown, unmarked and mass graves. Moreover, the association appealed Government of India that it has to initiate a comprehensive process of establishing truth, justice and reparation in favour of the victimized families.
The Association also vowed to continue its struggle till justice is done and the phenomenon of forced disappearances ends.

 

 

 

