APDP commemorates the World Human Rights Day

Srinagar, Dec 10:
The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) on Monday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar demanding justice and information about their disappeared family members.
Scores of the protestors assembled at press colony holding banners and placards and demanded to trace out their kith and kin who were subjected to enforced disappearances since 1989 in Kashmir.
The family members of disappeared youth, mostly females during their silent-sit in at Press Colony Srinagar castigated the successive governments for being biased towards their pain and agony.
The family members of the disappeared persons alleged that their dear ones have been subjected to enforced disappearances by the Indian forces and their related agencies from their homes, streets and even roads.
They vowed to continue their struggle for truth, justice, and accountability till both the state and central governments accept their demand of impartial probe into the enforced disappearances and custodial killings.
APDP chairperson, Parveena Ahangar demanded that India must comply with its obligations under international human rights laws.
“We have been fighting for 28 years against the enforced disappearances of our children. More than 10,000 individuals are missing who were taken into custody by different Indian agencies,” Parveena said.
“We don’t need any of their money or jobs; we only need to see our children. They should at least tell us where they are. We should know if they are alive or dead,” she said.
“We will fight against the atrocities till our death so that our future generations do not suffer what we have suffered,” Parveena added.
“We have organized this sit-in to remember our children, and to remind the world about the atrocities we face from Indian forces,” said Parveena Ahanger.